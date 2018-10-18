Red Star plans to challenge match-fixing allegation in court

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Red Star Belgrade plans to file charges against a French newspaper which alleged match-fixing in the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain this month.

Red Star has engaged a French law firm, Serbian media said on Thursday, after L’Equipe newspaper reported a Belgrade team official was suspected of betting 5 million euros ($5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals in Paris. PSG won 6-1.

The Politika daily said the firm of Dupond-Moretti & Vey was engaged. Its founding partner Eric Dupond-Miretti is recognized as one of the leading specialists in criminal law who has won similar cases in the past.

French authorities are investigating allegations from the Oct. 3 game.

Red Star director Zvezdan Terzic said club officials will not comment on the case “until the lawyers finish their job.”

Previously, Red Star has vehemently denied the match-fixing claims, saying no club official was involved in such “shameful acts,” and calling the claims “serious slander.”

