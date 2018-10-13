Red Wings-Bruins Sum

Detroit 0 0 2—2 Boston 1 3 4—8

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 5 (Wagner, Carlo), 19:09.

Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 1 (Bergeron), 4:44. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 1 (Krejci), 11:27. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 6 (Bergeron, Marchand), 16:20 (pp).

Third Period_5, Detroit, Hronek 1 (Nyquist, Bertuzzi), 0:21 (pp). 6, Boston, Pastrnak 7 (Marchand, Bergeron), 2:05. 7, Detroit, Larkin 3 (Jensen, Nielsen), 8:23 (sh). 8, Boston, Bjork 1, 10:12. 9, Boston, DeBrusk 2 (Krejci, Carlo), 15:15. 10, Boston, Kuraly 1 (Bjork, Miller), 19:58.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 12-8-14_34. Boston 8-15-16_39.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 3; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 0-2-0 (39 shots-31 saves). Boston, Rask 2-1-0 (34-32).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:48.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Andrew Smith.

