Red Wings-Canadiens Sums

Detroit 1 0 2—3 Montreal 3 3 1—7

First Period_1, Montreal, Drouin 1, 7:13. 2, Montreal, Plekanec 1 (Peca, Juulsen), 16:56. 3, Detroit, Athanasiou 1 (Bertuzzi, Hronek), 17:24. 4, Montreal, Tatar 3 (Danault), 19:51. Penalties_Hronek, DET, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 7:13; Vanek, DET, (slashing), 14:13; Tatar, MTL, (cross checking), 17:36.

Second Period_5, Montreal, Gallagher 3 (Reilly, Tatar), 3:52. 6, Montreal, Hudon 2 (Peca, Petry), 4:35. 7, Montreal, Drouin 2 (Domi, Tatar), 15:59 (pp). Penalties_Drouin, MTL, (slashing), 8:02; Bertuzzi, DET, (slashing), 8:02; Frk, DET, (holding), 9:15; Cholowski, DET, (slashing), 11:45; Larkin, DET, (delay of game), 15:01.

Third Period_8, Detroit, Athanasiou 2 (Nyquist, Glendening), 7:03. 9, Detroit, Vanek 1 (Mantha), 10:11 (pp). 10, Montreal, Byron 3 (Armia, Kotkaniemi), 18:11. Penalties_Ouellet, MTL, Major (fighting), 8:07; Bertuzzi, DET, Major (fighting), 8:07; Mete, MTL, (hooking), 9:19; Hronek, DET, (roughing), 13:41.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-7-12_28. Montreal 15-16-4_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Montreal 1 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 0-2-0 (15 shots-13 saves), Howard 0-1-2 (20-15). Montreal, Niemi 1-0-0 (28-25).

T_2:40.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Trent Knorr.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.