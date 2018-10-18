Red Wings-Lightning Sum

|Detroit
|0
|1
|0—1
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Gourde, Palat), 7:33.
Second Period_2, Detroit, Glendening 1 (Abdelkader, Daley), 6:20. 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 15:19.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 2 (McDonagh), 18:53.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-16-6_30. Tampa Bay 13-6-12_31.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 5; Tampa Bay 0 of 4.
Goalies_Detroit, Howard 0-3-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 3-1-0 (30-29).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:42.
Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.
