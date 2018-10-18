Red Wings-Lightning Sum

Detroit 0 1 0—1 Tampa Bay 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Gourde, Palat), 7:33.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Glendening 1 (Abdelkader, Daley), 6:20. 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 15:19.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 2 (McDonagh), 18:53.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-16-6_30. Tampa Bay 13-6-12_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 5; Tampa Bay 0 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 0-3-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 3-1-0 (30-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:42.

Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.