The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Wings-Lightning Sums

October 18, 2018 10:48 pm
 
Detroit 0 1 0—1
Tampa Bay 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Gourde, Palat), 7:33. Penalties_Kronwall, DET, (interference), 5:19; Glendening, DET, (hooking), 9:36; Miller, TB, (hooking), 18:50.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Glendening 1 (Abdelkader, Daley), 6:20. 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 15:19. Penalties_Miller, TB, (tripping), 3:56; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 12:08; Bertuzzi, DET, (roughing), 12:08; Paquette, TB, served by Palat, (roughing), 12:08; Palat, TB, (interference), 15:33.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 2 (McDonagh), 18:53. Penalties_Ehn, DET, (holding), 4:13; Kronwall, DET, (holding), 7:40; Coburn, TB, (slashing), 19:21.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-16-6_30. Tampa Bay 13-6-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 5; Tampa Bay 0 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 0-3-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 3-1-0 (30-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:42.

Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

