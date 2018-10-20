Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Panthers Sums

October 20, 2018 10:32 pm
 
Detroit 0 3 0 1—4
Florida 2 0 1 0—3

First Period_1, Florida, Yandle 1 (Bjugstad, Dadonov), 7:34. 2, Florida, Bjugstad 2 (Barkov), 16:10. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Cholowski 2 (Nielsen, Athanasiou), 5:47 (pp). 4, Detroit, Vanek 2 (Cholowski, Nielsen), 6:05 (pp). 5, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Nyquist, Helm), 7:50. Penalties_Kiselevich, FLA, (high sticking), 5:36; Matheson, FLA, (hooking), 5:40; Detroit bench, served by Mantha (too many men on the ice), 10:39; Vanek, DET, (slashing), 13:26; Rasmussen, DET, (tripping), 16:35; Bjugstad, FLA, (tripping), 19:22.

Third Period_6, Florida, Hoffman 2 (Barkov, Yandle), 18:44. Penalties_Cholowski, DET, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 1:49; Glendening, DET, (tripping), 1:52; Helm, DET, (holding), 15:15.

Overtime_7, Detroit, Nyquist 1 (Larkin), 3:44. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-9-5-3_31. Florida 12-11-12-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 2 of 3; Florida 0 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 1-3-2 (37 shots-34 saves). Florida, Hutchinson 1-0-2 (31-27).

A_14,534 (19,250). T_2:43.

Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.

