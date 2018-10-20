Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Regents to review report on Maryland’s football program

October 20, 2018 2:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The University of Maryland’s board of regents will hold a special meeting next week to discuss the results of an independent commission’s probe into the culture of the football program.

It’s the latest independent examination following the June heatstroke death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair. Another recent investigation has determined that trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures after he collapsed on the field during a workout.

The board’s Tuesday meeting will be closed to the public. A University of Maryland statement says members will hash over decisions deemed necessary to safeguard the well-being of student athletes at College Park and other public universities in Maryland. 

They expect to publicly issue findings from this second independent review about a week after their Oct. 23 session.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle