The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
French authorities probe Champions League match-fixing

October 12, 2018 12:39 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating claims of match-fixing surrounding a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade after UEFA warned them of a possible manipulation of the result.

L’Equipe newspaper reported that a Red Star official is suspected of betting 5 million euros ($5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals. PSG won the game 6-1.

France’s financial prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press on Friday an investigation has been opened, but declined to comment on the report.

According to L’Equipe, the prosecutor’s office was alerted by UEFA days before the Oct. 3 game at the Parc des Princes.

ARJEL, the body in charge of regulating online gambling in France, told the newspaper it did not notice any suspicious bets on the game.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

