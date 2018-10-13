Listen Live Sports

Right-wing march in London turns violent, 1 arrested

October 13, 2018 12:02 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — London police have made at least one arrest at as a march by a right-wing political group turned violent in the British capital.

Hundreds of supporters of the Democratic Football Lads Alliance were walking in central London on Saturday when a few started pushing the British police monitoring the march.

One person threatened a policeman and screamed, “I’ll kill you!”

Police were deployed at Trafalgar Square to keep the Football Lads from a group of counter-demonstrators, including some who shouted “Nazi scum, off our streets!”

The Football Lads website said the march was meant to protest Islamic extremists returning to England from Syria, migrants coming into Britain and what it called the mistreatment of U.K. veterans.

Police had imposed time limits on the march to reduce the potential for trouble.

