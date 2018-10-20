Listen Live Sports

Robert Morris edges Division II Central State (Ohio) 49-45

October 20, 2018
 
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jimmy Walker threw for 162 yards and four touchdowns and Robert Morris beat Division II Central State (Ohio) 49-45 on Saturday.

RMU had 539 yards of offense, its most since 2001.

Freshman Alijah Jackson rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown and Terence Stephens added 135 yards and a score for Robert Morris (2-5). They’re the first RMU rushing duo since 1997 to reach the century mark in the same game.

Jackson’s 53-yard scoring run put RMU ahead 49-39 early in the fourth quarter. Central State answered with a 12-play drive, but it’s 2-point conversion failed and RMU ran out the clock with a 12-play, 69-yard drive.

Freshman George Martin threw for 88 yards and a score for RMU, and Matthew Gonzalez caught five passes for 83 yards and three scores. Gonzalez pushed his touchdown total to 10, tying a single-season record by Tyjaun Massey.

Trent Mays was 22-of-40 passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns for Central State. Kevin Greenhow caught 11 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Terraris Saffold rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

