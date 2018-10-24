Roberto Clemente Award Winners

2018 — Yadier Molina
2017 — Anthony Rizzo
2016 — Curtis Granderson
2015 — Andrew McCutchen
2014 — Paul Konerko and Jimmy Rollins
2013 — Carlos Beltran
2012 — Clayton Kershaw
2011 — David Ortiz
2010 — Tim Wakefield
2009 — Derek Jeter
2008 — Albert Pujols
2007 — Craig Biggio
2006 — Carlos Delgado
2005 — John Smoltz
2004 — Edgar Martinez
2003 — Jamie Moyer
2002 — Jim Thome
2001 — Curt Schilling
2000 — Al Leiter
1999 — Tony Gwynn
1998 — Sammy Sosa
1997 — Eric Davis
1996 — Kirby Puckett
1995 — Ozzie Smith
1994 — Dave Winfield
1993 — Barry Larkin
1992 — Cal Ripken, Jr.
1991 — Harold Reynolds
1990 — Dave Stewart
1989 — Gary Carter
1988 — Dale Murphy
1987 — Rick Sutcliffe
1986 — Garry Maddox
1985 — Don Baylor
1984 — Ron Guidry
1983 — Cecil Cooper
1982 — Ken Singleton
1981 — Steve Garvey
1980 — Phil Niekro
1979 — Andre Thornton
1978 — Greg Luzinski
1977 — Rod Carew
1976 — Pete Rose
1975 — Lou Brock
1974 — Willie Stargell
1973 — Al Kaline
1972 — Brooks Robinson
1971 — Willie Mays
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.