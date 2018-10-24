Listen Live Sports

Roberto Clemente Award Winners

October 24, 2018 7:11 pm
 
2018 — Yadier Molina

2017 — Anthony Rizzo

2016 — Curtis Granderson

2015 — Andrew McCutchen

2014 — Paul Konerko and Jimmy Rollins

2013 — Carlos Beltran

2012 — Clayton Kershaw

2011 — David Ortiz

2010 — Tim Wakefield

2009 — Derek Jeter

2008 — Albert Pujols

2007 — Craig Biggio

2006 — Carlos Delgado

2005 — John Smoltz

2004 — Edgar Martinez

2003 — Jamie Moyer

2002 — Jim Thome

2001 — Curt Schilling

2000 — Al Leiter

1999 — Tony Gwynn

1998 — Sammy Sosa

1997 — Eric Davis

1996 — Kirby Puckett

1995 — Ozzie Smith

1994 — Dave Winfield

1993 — Barry Larkin

1992 — Cal Ripken, Jr.

1991 — Harold Reynolds

1990 — Dave Stewart

1989 — Gary Carter

1988 — Dale Murphy

1987 — Rick Sutcliffe

1986 — Garry Maddox

1985 — Don Baylor

1984 — Ron Guidry

1983 — Cecil Cooper

1982 — Ken Singleton

1981 — Steve Garvey

1980 — Phil Niekro

1979 — Andre Thornton

1978 — Greg Luzinski

1977 — Rod Carew

1976 — Pete Rose

1975 — Lou Brock

1974 — Willie Stargell

1973 — Al Kaline

1972 — Brooks Robinson

1971 — Willie Mays

