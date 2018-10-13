Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roberts propels Furman to 34-14 upset win over Wofford

October 13, 2018 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Harris Roberts tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two scores and Furman stunned Wofford 34-14 in Southern Conference play on Saturday.

Roberts connected with Darius Morehead for a 24-yard score on the Paladins’ first possession and added a 9-yard TD run for a 14-0 first-quarter lead over the Terriers (4-2, 3-1), who came in ranked fourth in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Joe Newman hit Garrison Moore for a 12-yard score to pull Wofford within 14-7. But Roberts hooked up with Devin Wynn for a 10-yard score with 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter for a 21-7 halftime lead. Furman (2-3, 2-1) upped its advantage to 27-7 on a 9-yard TD toss to Ryan DeLuca with 9:53 left in the third quarter.

Andre Stoddard’s 6-yard TD run cut the Terriers’ deficit to 27-14 late in the third quarter. Roberts capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the final period.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Roberts finished with 235 yards on 16-of-19 passing and added 32 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Stoddard and Newman combined for 149 of Wofford’s 247 yards on the ground.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth