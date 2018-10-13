Listen Live Sports

Robinson’s big day leads Illinois St. past S. Illinois 51-3

October 13, 2018 6:31 pm
 
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — James Robinson ran for a career-high 202 yards and a touchdown, Brady Davis threw four touchdown passes and Illinois State clubbed Southern Illinois 51-3 on Saturday.

Robinson — who moved past the 2,000-yard rushing mark for his career — scored on a 3-yard plunge with 4:15 left in the first quarter to end a 12-play, 87-yard drive for a 7-0 lead. After an early second quarter field to make it 10-0, Davis threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Edgar, a 3-yard score to Robert Gillum and a 4-yard touchdown to Braxton Haley to make it 31-0 before intermission. Brady’s 16-yard TD pass to Spencer Schnell with 6:55 left put the Redbirds up 45-3.

In addition to Robinson, Markel Smith ran 11 times for 143 yards and a score and Illinois State (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley) piled up 409 yards rushing.

Sam Straub threw for 103 yards and the Salukis (1-5, 0-3) managed just 202 yards of total offense.

