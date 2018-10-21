Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Clippers, Box

October 21, 2018 11:29 pm
 
HOUSTON (112)

Ennis III 2-5 0-0 6, Tucker 1-2 0-2 3, Capela 11-14 1-2 23, Harden 11-26 5-6 31, Gordon 7-18 2-2 21, Anthony 3-8 2-2 9, Hartenstein 3-3 0-0 6, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Carter-Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Green 4-8 1-1 11. Totals 43-89 11-15 112.

L.A. CLIPPERS (115)

Harris 9-15 3-3 23, Gallinari 7-19 5-5 20, Gortat 2-3 4-4 8, Beverley 1-4 2-2 4, Bradley 2-5 0-0 4, Harrell 8-10 1-1 17, Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Mbah a Moute 3-6 1-1 8, Marjanovic 2-2 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-8 4-4 12, Williams 3-16 6-6 12. Totals 42-89 26-26 115.

Houston 24 29 31 28—112
L.A. Clippers 29 25 39 22—115

3-Point Goals_Houston 15-35 (Gordon 5-8, Harden 4-12, Ennis III 2-4, Green 2-6, Tucker 1-1, Anthony 1-3, Clark 0-1), L.A. Clippers 5-25 (Harris 2-5, Scott 1-1, Mbah a Moute 1-1, Gallinari 1-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Bradley 0-1, Beverley 0-3, Williams 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 35 (Anthony, Capela 6), L.A. Clippers 49 (Harrell 10). Assists_Houston 28 (Harden 14), L.A. Clippers 22 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Gallinari 4). Total Fouls_Houston 23, L.A. Clippers 16. A_16,149 (18,997).

