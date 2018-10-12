Rockets-Grizzlies, Box

HOUSTON (121)

Ennis III 4-6 0-0 11, Tucker 2-6 2-2 7, Capela 4-8 4-6 12, Paul 3-6 5-5 14, Harden 7-15 5-6 23, Edwards 0-3 0-0 0, Anthony 3-10 2-2 11, Clark 2-3 0-2 6, Hartenstein 2-6 6-6 10, Gordon 5-10 0-0 12, G.Green 4-9 0-0 10, Sampson 0-2 0-0 0, Angel Rodriguez 1-2 3-3 5. Totals 37-86 27-32 121.

MEMPHIS (103)

Parsons 5-9 0-1 12, Jackson Jr. 7-9 2-3 18, Gasol 1-5 4-4 6, Conley 4-7 4-4 15, Anderson 0-2 4-4 4, Rabb 3-3 1-2 7, Moore 0-1 2-2 2, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Mack 4-6 0-0 9, Harrison 3-6 1-1 7, Selden 5-8 1-2 15, D.Brooks 2-6 0-0 4, Stephens 1-1 0-0 2, Crawford 0-3 0-0 0, M.Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Watanabe 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-70 18-22 103.

Houston 31 32 32 26—121 Memphis 21 26 26 30—103

3-Point Goals_Houston 20-47 (Harden 4-8, Ennis III 3-3, Paul 3-5, Anthony 3-6, Clark 2-3, Gordon 2-5, G.Green 2-7, Tucker 1-5, Sampson 0-1, Hartenstein 0-1, Angel Rodriguez 0-1, Edwards 0-2), Memphis 12-26 (Selden 4-6, Conley 3-5, Jackson Jr. 2-2, Parsons 2-4, Mack 1-2, Watanabe 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Harrison 0-2, D.Brooks 0-3). Fouled Out_Paul. Rebounds_Houston 45 (Capela 13), Memphis 37 (Gasol 9). Assists_Houston 22 (Paul 11), Memphis 20 (Conley 6). Total Fouls_Houston 28, Memphis 27. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_12,576 (18,119).

