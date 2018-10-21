Rockets-Lakers, Box

HOUSTON (124)

Ennis III 2-7 0-0 6, Tucker 2-6 0-0 6, Capela 9-16 1-3 19, Paul 9-17 7-9 28, Harden 10-19 11-15 36, Anthony 3-10 0-0 7, Carter-Williams 0-2 0-2 0, Green 5-6 0-0 13, Gordon 4-13 1-1 9. Totals 44-96 20-30 124.

L.A. LAKERS (115)

Ingram 5-8 2-2 12, James 9-22 5-7 24, McGee 7-11 2-3 16, Rondo 6-8 0-0 13, Caldwell-Pope 2-8 1-2 5, Kuzma 5-13 0-0 11, Ball 5-10 0-0 14, Hart 5-13 0-2 11, Stephenson 4-7 1-2 9. Totals 48-100 11-18 115.

Houston 31 35 32 26—124 L.A. Lakers 28 34 35 18—115

3-Point Goals_Houston 16-42 (Harden 5-10, Green 3-4, Paul 3-6, Ennis III 2-5, Tucker 2-6, Anthony 1-7, Gordon 0-4), L.A. Lakers 8-32 (Ball 4-8, Rondo 1-2, Hart 1-5, Kuzma 1-5, James 1-7, Ingram 0-1, Stephenson 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 54 (Capela 12), L.A. Lakers 44 (Rondo 7). Assists_Houston 22 (Paul 10), L.A. Lakers 28 (Rondo 10). Total Fouls_Houston 21, L.A. Lakers 21. Technicals_Harden, Paul, Ingram 2, Rondo. Ejected_Paul, Ingram, Rondo. A_18,997 (18,997).

