Rodgers-Cromartie retires from Raiders, NFL

October 30, 2018 4:48 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie abruptly retired Tuesday, two days after not playing a single snap on defense for the second time this season.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive back made the announcement on social media, not long after notifying team officials of his decision to call it quits after seven games with the Raiders.

The 32-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie was signed just before the regular season to add experience to a secondary that was in the midst of an overhaul.

Rodgers-Cromartie was on the field for 20 defensive plays in Week 1 but had been playing mostly on special teams since then. He did not play on defense during Sunday’s 42-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts but took 22 snaps on special teams.

