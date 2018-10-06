Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russell’s late goal helps Sporting KC clinch playoff spot

October 6, 2018 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the 83rd minute and Sporting Kansas City clinched a playoff spot with a 1-1 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Russell zig-zagged through four defenders on the right side of the penalty box and scored with a curling shot into the far corner.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 25th minute for the Galaxy (12-11-9). It was the Swedish forward’s 21st goal of the season. Ola Kamara drew the penalty against goalkeeper Tim Melia for a trip in the area.

Melia made a diving save to punch away Ashley Cole’s chip shot in first-half stoppage time for Sporting KC (15-8-8).

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn