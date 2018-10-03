Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russian ex-deputy premier elected chess federation chief

October 3, 2018 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The World Chess Federation says it has elected a former Russian government official as its new president.

FIDE said that Arkady Dvorkovich was elected to the job Wednesday at its general assembly in Georgia.

The 46-year-old Dvorkovich served more than six years as Russia’s deputy prime minister overseeing energy industries. An avid chess player himself, Dvorkovich promised to “take FIDE up to the highest standards of professionalism, efficiency and transparency.”

He promised in his program that FIDE’s development fund will receive 3 million euros (about $3.5 million) as soon as the first year and will reach 12 million euros (nearly $14 million) over four years, while FIDE taxes and fees will decrease considerably.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dvorkovich also pledged to promote chess across the world and make the World Championship cycle more visible.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor