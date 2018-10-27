Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Blue Jackets Sum

October 27, 2018 9:58 pm
 
Buffalo 2 0 2 0—4
Columbus 1 3 0 1—5

First Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 3 (Nelson, Thompson), 1:38. 2, Columbus, Dubois 3 (Panarin), 8:37. 3, Buffalo, Skinner 6 (McCabe, Eichel), 14:11.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Panarin 4 (Atkinson, Dubois), 1:34. 5, Columbus, Atkinson 5 (Werenski, Nash), 16:42. 6, Columbus, Atkinson 6 (Foligno, Harrington), 17:13.

Third Period_7, Buffalo, Pominville 5 (McCabe, Eichel), 2:32. 8, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 1 (Pominville, Skinner), 4:30 (pp).

Overtime_9, Columbus, Panarin 5 (Dubois), 0:31.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 17-8-13_38. Columbus 12-16-8-1_37.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 5; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 2-0-1 (37 shots-32 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 4-0-0 (38-34).

A_15,642 (18,500). T_2:42.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jonny Murray.

