Sabres-Coyotes Sum

Buffalo 2 0 1—3 Arizona 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Rodrigues, Skinner), 2:45. 2, Buffalo, Sheary 3 (Eichel, Reinhart), 18:06 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Skinner 1 (Ristolainen), 16:29.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-11-5_23. Arizona 14-9-13_36.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 1-0-0 (36 shots-36 saves). Arizona, Raanta 1-3-0 (23-20).

A_15,304 (17,125). T_2:31.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Mach.

