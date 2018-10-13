Sabres-Coyotes Sums

Buffalo 2 0 1—3 Arizona 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Rodrigues, Skinner), 2:45. 2, Buffalo, Sheary 3 (Eichel, Reinhart), 18:06 (pp). Penalties_Mittelstadt, BUF, (hooking), 12:36; Fischer, ARI, (cross checking), 16:55.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Reinhart, BUF, (slashing), 4:04; Lyubushkin, ARI, (holding), 11:13.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Skinner 1 (Ristolainen), 16:29. Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (delay of game), 2:42; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (slashing), 16:44; Connauton, ARI, (slashing), 17:11; Ristolainen, BUF, (roughing), 17:11.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-11-5_23. Arizona 14-9-13_36.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 1-0-0 (36 shots-36 saves). Arizona, Raanta 1-3-0 (23-20).

A_15,304 (17,125). T_2:31.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Mach.

