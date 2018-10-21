Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sabres-Ducks Sums

October 21, 2018 10:44 pm
 
Buffalo 0 2 2—4
Anaheim 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Steel 1 (Montour, Lindholm), 16:42. Penalties_Steel, ANA, (tripping), 17:29.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Sherwood 2 (Comtois, Montour), 13:32. 3, Buffalo, Okposo 1 (Rodrigues, Reinhart), 16:03 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Skinner 5 (Pominville, Eichel), 17:31. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF, (holding), 2:56; Bogosian, BUF, Major (fighting), 6:32; Kesler, ANA, Major (fighting), 6:32; Getzlaf, ANA, (tripping), 14:08; Getzlaf, ANA, (cross checking), 18:21.

Third Period_5, Buffalo, Ristolainen 1 (Okposo, Reinhart), 3:57 (pp). 6, Buffalo, Berglund 1 (Bogosian, Girgensons), 19:43. Penalties_Sustr, ANA, (tripping), 2:12; Sheary, BUF, (slashing), 14:52.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 14-17-14_45. Anaheim 8-10-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 2-4-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Miller 1-0-0 (44-41).

T_2:24.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.

