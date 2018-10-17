Sabres-Golden Knights Sum

Buffalo 0 0 1—1 Vegas 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 3 (Smith, Karlsson), 18:59 (pp).

Second Period_2, Vegas, Eakin 3, 2:08 (sh).

Third Period_3, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Smith), 10:40. 4, Buffalo, Sobotka 1 (McCabe, Okposo), 19:23. 5, Vegas, Marchessault 4 (Karlsson), 19:47.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-11-11_27. Vegas 12-11-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 6; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 2-3-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Vegas, Fleury 3-3-0 (27-26).

A_18,321 (17,367). T_2:39.

Referees_Tim Peel, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

