The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sadio Mane breaks bone in hand, out of Senegal qualifier

October 16, 2018 5:56 am
 
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sadio Mane has broken a bone in his left hand while away with Senegal for African Cup of Nations qualifiers and won’t play against Sudan on Tuesday.

Senegal team doctor Abdourahmane Fedior says the Liverpool forward was injured in the home qualifier against Sudan on Saturday, when Senegal won 3-0.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse confirmed Mane won’t be considered for the return game in Khartoum although he has still traveled to Sudan with the squad.

Fedior says Mane had an x-ray on Monday after arriving in Sudan. It revealed a fracture of his left thumb, which has been strapped.

Mane’s fellow Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, was also injured in African Cup qualifiers. He picked up a leg injury playing for Egypt last week and has returned to Liverpool, missing Tuesday’s game in Swaziland.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

