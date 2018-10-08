Listen Live Sports

Saints defenders Lattimore, Klein, hurt vs. Redskins

October 8, 2018 8:54 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and linebacker A.J. Klein have been taken out of New Orleans’ game against Washington with apparent injuries on the same drive.

Lattimore, the 2017 defensive rookie of the year, had to be helped off the field after attempting to tackle receiver Maurice Harris in the first quarter. During the tackle, Lattimore’s lowered head struck Klein’s shoulder hard and team officials said Lattimore was taken to the locker room for evaluation to determine if he had a concussion.

Several plays later, Klein remained down behind the play after Redskins quarterback Alex Smith completed a pass over the middle to Paul Richardson Jr. After receiving assistance from trainers on the field, he got up and limped to the sideline, favoring his left leg.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

