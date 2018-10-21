Saints-Ravens Stats

|New Orleans
|0
|7
|0
|17—24
|Baltimore
|0
|10
|7
|6—23
|Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 31, 6:04.
NO_Watson 1 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:53.
Bal_Jackson 1 run (Tucker kick), :04.
Bal_Andrews 8 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 3:30.
NO_Kamara 2 run (Lutz kick), 12:32.
NO_Thomas 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 4:58.
NO_FG Lutz 39, 2:07.
Bal_J.Brown 14 pass from Flacco (kick failed), :24.
A_70,639.
___
|NO
|Bal
|First downs
|26
|25
|Total Net Yards
|339
|351
|Rushes-yards
|39-134
|23-77
|Passing
|205
|274
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|3-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-30-0
|24-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|1-10
|Punts
|2-44.0
|3-45.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-52
|5-54
|Time of Possession
|33:31
|26:29
___
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 17-64, T.Hill 6-35, Ingram 12-32, Brees 4-3. Baltimore, Collins 11-38, Snead 1-13, Moore 1-9, Jackson 3-9, Flacco 1-4, Allen 3-3, Max.Williams 1-1, Edwards 2-0.
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 22-30-0-212. Baltimore, Flacco 23-39-0-279, Jackson 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 7-69, Watson 6-43, T.Smith 3-44, Arnold 2-35, Kamara 2-11, Ingram 2-10. Baltimore, J.Brown 7-134, Crabtree 5-66, Snead 3-23, Allen 3-21, Collins 3-10, Moore 1-14, Boyle 1-8, Andrews 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.