Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sandgren upsets fifth-seeded Pouille in Stockholm

October 16, 2018 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STOCKHOLM (AP) — American Tennys Sandgren upset fifth-seeded Lucas Pouille of France 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open.

Sandgren hit 14 aces and won 90 percent of points on his first serve, breaking once in each set to wrap up the win in 1 hour, 16 minutes.

No. 8 Fernando Verdasco of Spain and Ernests Gulbis of Latvia also advanced. Verdasco beat Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-2, while Gulbis ousted Swedish wild-card entry Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-3.

The four highest seeds, including No. 1 John Isner, have a bye into the second round.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1