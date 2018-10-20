Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

October 20, 2018 9:14 pm
 
EAST

Penn St. 4, Niagara 1

UConn 3, RPI 1

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 3, UMass 1

St. Cloud St. 5, N. Michigan 0

