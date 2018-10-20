Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Penn St. 4, Niagara 1
UConn 3, RPI 1
Ohio St. 3, UMass 1
St. Cloud St. 5, N. Michigan 0
