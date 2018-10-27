Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

October 27, 2018 9:43 pm
 
EAST

Maine 2, UConn 2, OT

Adrian 3, Utica 2

UMass Lowell 4, Bentley 2

Clarkson 4, Canisius 1

Michigan St. 4, Cornell 3

UMass 4, Merrimack 3, OT

New Hampshire 3, Vermont 2, OT

Northeastern 3, St. Cloud St. 2

Quinnipiac 9, American International 2

RIT 2, Robert Morris 1, OT

RPI 4, Union (N.Y.) 2

SOUTH

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 3

MIDWEST

Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 1

Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0

Ferris St. 3, Alaska Anchorage 2

