Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Maine 2, UConn 2, OT

Adrian 3, Utica 2

UMass Lowell 4, Bentley 2

Clarkson 4, Canisius 1

Advertisement

Michigan St. 4, Cornell 3

Dartmouth 7, Harvard 6, OT

Army 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT

UMass 4, Merrimack 3, OT

New Hampshire 3, Vermont 2, OT

Northeastern 3, St. Cloud St. 2

Quinnipiac 9, American International 2

RIT 2, Robert Morris 1, OT

RPI 4, Union (N.Y.) 2

SOUTH

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 3

MIDWEST

Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 1

Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0

Ohio St. 2, Bowling Green 2, OT

Ferris St. 3, Alaska Anchorage 2

Bemidji St. 2, N. Michigan 1

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1

Wisconsin 6, Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota St. 3, Alaska 1

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 7, Omaha 2

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.