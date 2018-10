By The Associated Press

EAST

Bowling Green 8, Mercyhurst 2

Providence 3, American International 1

Union (N.Y.) 4, Army 1

EXHIBITION

Bemidji St. 5, Lakehead 1

Boston College 8, New Brunswick 1

Boston U. 7, Acadia 1

Toronto 4, Canisius 0

Clarkson 4, Guelph 3

Ferris St. 3, USA Under-18 1

York 5, Niagara 2

Penn St. 3, Brock 2

RIT 5, Wilfrid Laurier 2

Ottawa 3, St. Lawrence 1

