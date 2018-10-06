Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Bowling Green 8, Mercyhurst 2
Lake Superior St. 5, Merrimack 4
Providence 3, American International 1
Union (N.Y.) 4, Army 1
Miami (Ohio) 5, Ala.-Huntsville 1
Vermont 5, Michigan 2
Minnesota 1, Minn.-Duluth 1, OT
Bemidji St. 5, Lakehead 1
Boston College 8, New Brunswick 1
Boston U. 7, Acadia 1
Toronto 4, Canisius 0
Clarkson 4, Guelph 3
Denver 6, Alberta 4
Ferris St. 3, USA Under-18 1
Minnesota St. 7, Mount Royal 3
York 5, Niagara 2
North Dakota 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Penn St. 3, Brock 2
Quinnipiac 5, Prince Edward Island 2
RIT 5, Wilfrid Laurier 2
Ottawa 3, St. Lawrence 1
UMass 6, Royal Military 1
W. Michigan 4, Lethbridge 1
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.