The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

October 7, 2018 1:29 am
 
EAST

Bowling Green 8, Mercyhurst 2

Lake Superior St. 5, Merrimack 4

Providence 3, American International 1

Union (N.Y.) 4, Army 1

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 5, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Vermont 5, Michigan 2

Minnesota 1, Minn.-Duluth 1, OT

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 3, Alaska 0

Colorado College 10, Alaska Anchorage 2

EXHIBITION

Bemidji St. 5, Lakehead 1

Boston College 8, New Brunswick 1

Boston U. 7, Acadia 1

Toronto 4, Canisius 0

Clarkson 4, Guelph 3

Denver 6, Alberta 4

Ferris St. 3, USA Under-18 1

Minnesota St. 7, Mount Royal 3

York 5, Niagara 2

North Dakota 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Penn St. 3, Brock 2

Quinnipiac 5, Prince Edward Island 2

RIT 5, Wilfrid Laurier 2

Ottawa 3, St. Lawrence 1

UMass 6, Royal Military 1

W. Michigan 4, Lethbridge 1

