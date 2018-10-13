Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

October 13, 2018 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

American International 3, Niagara 1

Army 3, Merrimack 2

Canisius 7, Holy Cross 6

Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Maine 4, St. Lawrence 1

Miami (Ohio) 3, Mercyhurst 0

Northeastern 5, Sacred Heart 0

Notre Dame 3, Providence 0

Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2

RIT 5, UMass Lowell 4, OT

        Lawmakers clash over Trump’s role in FBI headquarters plans

UMass 3, RPI 1

Union (NY) 5, Omaha 4

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 1, North Dakota 1, OT

Minnesota Duluth 5, Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota St. 5, Boston U. 3

N. Michigan 4, Michigan St. 3

W. Michigan 5, Ferris St. 0

Wisconsin 7, Boston College 5

EXHIBITION

Cornell 6, Laurentian 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Nipissing 0

Minnesota 7, US Under-18 Team 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth