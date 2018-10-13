Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

American International 3, Niagara 1

Army 3, Merrimack 2

Canisius 7, Holy Cross 6

Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1

Maine 4, St. Lawrence 1

Miami (Ohio) 3, Mercyhurst 0

Northeastern 5, Sacred Heart 0

Notre Dame 3, Providence 0

Quinnipiac 3, Vermont 2

RIT 5, UMass Lowell 4, OT

UMass 3, RPI 1

Union (NY) 5, Omaha 4

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 1, North Dakota 1, OT

Minnesota Duluth 5, Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota St. 5, Boston U. 3

N. Michigan 4, Michigan St. 3

W. Michigan 5, Ferris St. 0

Wisconsin 7, Boston College 5

EXHIBITION

Cornell 6, Laurentian 1

Lake Superior St. 4, Nipissing 0

Minnesota 7, US Under-18 Team 1

