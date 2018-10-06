Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

October 6, 2018 8:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Ridge 48, Norfolk Christian 20

Covenant School def. Kenston Forest, forfeit

Flint Hill 42, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 0

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Georgetown Prep, Md. 24, Benedictine 14

Grace Christian 62, Hancock, Md. 20

Isle of Wight Academy 50, Broadwater Academy 6

Kecoughtan 22, Heritage-Newport News 19

Millbrook 36, Handley 28

Paul VI 56, Bishop Ireton 28

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Potomac School 37, Saint James, Md. 36

St. Christopher’s 61, Fork Union Prep 27

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 42, Bishop O’Connell 6

St. Thomas More, Conn. 30, Life Christian 8

Warwick 42, Gloucester 12

Washington & Lee 48, Lancaster 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn