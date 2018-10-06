Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Ridge 48, Norfolk Christian 20

Covenant School def. Kenston Forest, forfeit

Flint Hill 42, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 0

Georgetown Prep, Md. 24, Benedictine 14

Grace Christian 62, Hancock, Md. 20

Isle of Wight Academy 50, Broadwater Academy 6

Kecoughtan 22, Heritage-Newport News 19

Millbrook 36, Handley 28

Paul VI 56, Bishop Ireton 28

Potomac School 37, Saint James, Md. 36

St. Christopher’s 61, Fork Union Prep 27

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 42, Bishop O’Connell 6

St. Thomas More, Conn. 30, Life Christian 8

Warwick 42, Gloucester 12

Washington & Lee 48, Lancaster 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

