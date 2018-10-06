Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

October 6, 2018 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

George School, Pa. 31, St. John’s Catholic Prep 10

Georgetown Prep 24, Benedictine, Va. 14

Good Counsel 38, Gonzaga College, D.C. 31

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Grace Christian, Va. 62, Hancock 20

Gwynn Park 44, Friendly 8

New Town 41, Thomas Johnson 6

Parkdale 26, Laurel 20

Patapsco 38, Loch Raven 37

Perry Hall 34, Dulaney 10

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Potomac 25, Oxon Hill 6

Potomac School, Va. 37, Saint James 36

St. John’s, D.C. 42, Bishop McNamara 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 42, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn