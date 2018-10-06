Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
George School, Pa. 31, St. John’s Catholic Prep 10
Georgetown Prep 24, Benedictine, Va. 14
Good Counsel 38, Gonzaga College, D.C. 31
Grace Christian, Va. 62, Hancock 20
Gwynn Park 44, Friendly 8
New Town 41, Thomas Johnson 6
Parkdale 26, Laurel 20
Patapsco 38, Loch Raven 37
Perry Hall 34, Dulaney 10
Potomac 25, Oxon Hill 6
Potomac School, Va. 37, Saint James 36
St. John’s, D.C. 42, Bishop McNamara 0
St. Mary’s Ryken 42, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.