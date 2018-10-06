Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

George School, Pa. 31, St. John’s Catholic Prep 10

Georgetown Prep 24, Benedictine, Va. 14

Good Counsel 38, Gonzaga College, D.C. 31

Grace Christian, Va. 62, Hancock 20

Gwynn Park 44, Friendly 8

New Town 41, Thomas Johnson 6

Parkdale 26, Laurel 20

Patapsco 38, Loch Raven 37

Perry Hall 34, Dulaney 10

Potomac 25, Oxon Hill 6

Potomac School, Va. 37, Saint James 36

St. John’s, D.C. 42, Bishop McNamara 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 42, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 6

