The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s Scores

October 13, 2018 10:22 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Appomattox 41, William Campbell 13

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 14, Bishop O’Connell 13

Atlee 42, Lee-Davis 21

Blue Ridge def. Randolph-Macon, forfeit

Col. Richardson, Md. 40, Nandua 0

Covenant School 48, Va. Episcopal 14

Dan River 34, Chatham 18

Douglas Freeman 35, J.R. Tucker 7

Flint Hill 44, St. Christopher’s 22

Fluvanna 16, Powhatan 7

Fork Union Prep 20, Trinity Episcopal 16

Frank Cox 21, First Colonial 14

Fredericksburg Christian 42, Christchurch 13

Freedom (Woodbridge) 30, Woodbridge 7

Georgetown Prep, Md. 48, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Giles 33, Carroll County 13

Gloucester 20, Menchville 13

Greensville County 54, Windsor 12

Gretna 71, Altavista 0

Hopewell 42, Prince George 0

James River-Midlothian 49, George Wythe-Richmond 18

Kecoughtan 41, Denbigh 8

Kellam 14, Landstown 12

Liberty-Bealeton 20, Handley 7

Nansemond River 29, Western Branch 3

Narrows 20, Eastern Montgomery 0

Norcom 33, Lake Taylor 13

Ocean Lakes 63, Bayside 16

Paul VI 42, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 6

Phoebus 35, Hampton 0

Salem-Va. Beach 14, Tallwood 7, OT

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 0

St. Michael 26, Broadwater Academy 22

Tabb 28, Warhill 14

Woodside 35, Bethel 8

York 40, Jamestown 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northumberland vs. Washington & Lee, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

