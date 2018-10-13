Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Appomattox 41, William Campbell 13
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 14, Bishop O’Connell 13
Atlee 42, Lee-Davis 21
Blue Ridge def. Randolph-Macon, forfeit
Col. Richardson, Md. 40, Nandua 0
Covenant School 48, Va. Episcopal 14
Dan River 34, Chatham 18
Douglas Freeman 35, J.R. Tucker 7
Flint Hill 44, St. Christopher’s 22
Fluvanna 16, Powhatan 7
Fork Union Prep 20, Trinity Episcopal 16
Frank Cox 21, First Colonial 14
Fredericksburg Christian 42, Christchurch 13
Freedom (Woodbridge) 30, Woodbridge 7
Georgetown Prep, Md. 48, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7
Giles 33, Carroll County 13
Gloucester 20, Menchville 13
Greensville County 54, Windsor 12
Gretna 71, Altavista 0
Hopewell 42, Prince George 0
James River-Midlothian 49, George Wythe-Richmond 18
Kecoughtan 41, Denbigh 8
Kellam 14, Landstown 12
Liberty-Bealeton 20, Handley 7
Nansemond River 29, Western Branch 3
Narrows 20, Eastern Montgomery 0
Norcom 33, Lake Taylor 13
Ocean Lakes 63, Bayside 16
Paul VI 42, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 6
Phoebus 35, Hampton 0
Salem-Va. Beach 14, Tallwood 7, OT
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 0
St. Michael 26, Broadwater Academy 22
Tabb 28, Warhill 14
Woodside 35, Bethel 8
York 40, Jamestown 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northumberland vs. Washington & Lee, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
