Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. SVSM, Ohio 19, McDonogh School 7
Albert Einstein 34, Northwood 12
Archbishop Spalding 28, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 8
Avalon 34, Archbishop Curley 14
Concordia Prep 24, Annapolis Area Christian 22
Crossland 42, Surrattsville 0
DuVal 34, Oxon Hill 20
Dundalk 40, Dulaney 14
Flint Hill, Va. 38, Saint James 0
Fort Hill 51, Forest Park 14
Gaithersburg 37, John F. Kennedy 0
Georgetown Prep 28, Landon 0
Gonzaga College, D.C. 38, Bishop McNamara 7
Gwynn Park 14, Frederick Douglass 6
Hancock 60, Massanutten Military, Va. 14
Kenwood 12, Parkville 7
Laurel 47, High Point 0
Long Reach 41, Mt. Hebron 0
Loyola 7, Gilman 6
Pallotti 35, Severn 14
Parkdale 39, Central 0
Potomac 35, Bowie 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.