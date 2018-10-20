Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

October 20, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. SVSM, Ohio 19, McDonogh School 7

Albert Einstein 34, Northwood 12

Archbishop Spalding 28, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 8

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Avalon 34, Archbishop Curley 14

Concordia Prep 24, Annapolis Area Christian 22

Crossland 42, Surrattsville 0

DuVal 34, Oxon Hill 20

Dundalk 40, Dulaney 14

Flint Hill, Va. 38, Saint James 0

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

Fort Hill 51, Forest Park 14

Gaithersburg 37, John F. Kennedy 0

Gaithersburg 37, John F. Kennedy 0

Georgetown Prep 28, Landon 0

Gonzaga College, D.C. 38, Bishop McNamara 7

Gwynn Park 14, Frederick Douglass 6

Hancock 60, Massanutten Military, Va. 14

Kenwood 12, Parkville 7

Laurel 47, High Point 0

Long Reach 41, Mt. Hebron 0

Loyola 7, Gilman 6

Pallotti 35, Severn 14

Parkdale 39, Central 0

Potomac 35, Bowie 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle