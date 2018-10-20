Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bayside 23, Salem-Va. Beach 20, OT
Bethel 29, Denbigh 12
Bishop O’Connell 20, Bishop Ireton 14
Bishop Sullivan 51, Canada Prep Academy, Ontario 13
Chincoteague def. Richmond Christian, forfeit
Flint Hill 38, Saint James, Md. 0
Fredericksburg Christian 53, Atlantic Shores Christian 12
Hancock, Md. 60, Massanutten Military 14
Huguenot 28, George Wythe-Richmond 0
Indian River 28, Oscar Smith 16
Middlesex 21, King & Queen 14
St. Michael 18, Hampton Roads Generals 8
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 40, St. Albans, D.C. 14
Trinity Episcopal 21, Potomac School 17
___
