Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50, Bishop Ireton 13
Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Broadwater Academy 12
Bethel 14, Heritage-Newport News 7
Brooke Point 21, Stafford 19
Flint Hill 50, Potomac School 6
Fork Union Prep 12, Bishop O’Connell 7
Fredericksburg Christian 32, Nansemond-Suffolk 26, 4OT
Georgetown Prep, Md. 24, Episcopal 6
Goochland 38, Prince Edward County 8
Hargrave Military def. Massanutten Military, forfeit
James River-Buchanan 28, Floyd County 19
John Marshall 54, J.R. Tucker 32
Lafayette 13, Poquoson 3
Landon, Md. 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 21
Mount Vernon 32, T.C. Williams 25
National Christian Academy, Md. 27, St. Christopher’s 19
Ocean Lakes 42, Princess Anne 0
Phoebus 38, Kecoughtan 14
Smithfield 30, Grafton 6
St. John Paul the Great 41, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 0
TJ-Richmond 13, William Campbell 9
Woodberry Forest 13, Trinity Episcopal 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fishburne Military vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.
Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd, ppd. to Oct 29th.
