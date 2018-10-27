Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50, Bishop Ireton 13

Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Broadwater Academy 12

Bethel 14, Heritage-Newport News 7

Brooke Point 21, Stafford 19

Flint Hill 50, Potomac School 6

Fork Union Prep 12, Bishop O’Connell 7

Fredericksburg Christian 32, Nansemond-Suffolk 26, 4OT

Georgetown Prep, Md. 24, Episcopal 6

Goochland 38, Prince Edward County 8

Hargrave Military def. Massanutten Military, forfeit

James River-Buchanan 28, Floyd County 19

John Marshall 54, J.R. Tucker 32

Lafayette 13, Poquoson 3

Landon, Md. 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 21

Mount Vernon 32, T.C. Williams 25

National Christian Academy, Md. 27, St. Christopher’s 19

Ocean Lakes 42, Princess Anne 0

Phoebus 38, Kecoughtan 14

Smithfield 30, Grafton 6

St. John Paul the Great 41, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 0

TJ-Richmond 13, William Campbell 9

Woodberry Forest 13, Trinity Episcopal 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fishburne Military vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.

Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd, ppd. to Oct 29th.

