Saturday’s Scores

October 27, 2018 8:58 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bullis 35, St. Albans, D.C. 7

Col. Richardson 60, Washington 12

Concordia Prep 14, Kent County 0

Crossland 12, Fairmont Heights 6

Georgetown Prep 24, Episcopal, Va. 6

Hancock 54, Benjamin Franklin High School 36

Landon 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 21

Linganore 46, Tuscarora 7

Mt. St. Joseph’s 48, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 13

National Christian Academy 27, St. Christopher’s, Va. 19

Oakland Mills 14, Wilde Lake 12

Perryville 42, North East 7

Rising Sun 13, Harford Tech 12

Saint James 22, Maret, D.C. 19

St. John’s Catholic Prep 53, Valley Forge Military, Pa. 0

Surrattsville 48, Central 0

Towson 14, Woodlawn 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Delco Christian, Pa. vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

