Saturday’s Sports Transactions

October 6, 2018 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Approved a roster substitution for the Boston Red Sox, allowing RHP Heath Hembree to be activated and RHP Steven Wright deactivated because of injury.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Julian Merryweather to Toronto to complete an earlier trade.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed OFs Ricardo German and Miguel Angel Vallejo to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated 3B Jon Berti for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Khari Lee. Signed S Dean Marlowe from the practice squad and DT Robert Thomas to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Devaroe Lawrence to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Travis Frederick on the non-football illness list and WR Terrance Williams on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Stacey Coley on injured reserve. Activated OT Josh Mauro from the suspended list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Alan-Michael Cash from the practice roster. Signed W Kevin Elliott to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Anthony Peluso from Stockton (AHL).

