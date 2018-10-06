Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Approved a roster substitution for the Boston Red Sox, allowing RHP Heath Hembree to be activated and RHP Steven Wright deactivated because of injury.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Julian Merryweather to Toronto to complete an earlier trade.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed OFs Ricardo German and Miguel Angel Vallejo to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated 3B Jon Berti for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Khari Lee. Signed S Dean Marlowe from the practice squad and DT Robert Thomas to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Devaroe Lawrence to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Travis Frederick on the non-football illness list and WR Terrance Williams on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DT T.Y. McGill. Activated DT Corey Liuget from exempt status.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Darius Jackson. Signed DL Tyler Lancaster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released C Aaron Neary from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Stacey Coley on injured reserve. Activated OT Josh Mauro from the reserve/suspended list.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released DL Tank Carradine. Activated CB Daryl Worley from the reserve/suspended list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Tyvis Powell and OL Najee Toran. Activated WR Victor Bolden Jr. from the reserve/suspended list. Signed DL Ryan Delaire from the practice squad.>

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Alan-Michael Cash from the practice roster. Signed W Kevin Elliott to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Anthony Peluso from Stockton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned G Mikhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Grant Besse. Added D Joey Leach to the training camp roster.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Nick Luukko and G Branden Komm to Reading (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned G Matt Tomkins to Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released D Brandon McMartin and F Austin Hervey from tryout agreements.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Brant Sherwood and D Brandon Lubin, Nicholas Kuqali and Jarrett Kup from tryout agreements. Released F Trent Fox.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released Fs Stephen Hrehoriak and Mitch Atkins and D Derek Perl from tryout agreements.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Patrick Harrison and G Joel Eisenhower from tryout agreeements. Released F Cam MacDonald.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Jake Faiella and G Mason Pulde from tryout agreements.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released Fs Tom Anderson and Josh Dangel, D David Higgs and G Chris Komma from tryout agreements.

COLLEGE

QUINNIPIAC — Extended its suspension of the men’s lacrosse team through the end of the year. Announced men’s lacrosse coach Erik Fekete is no longer with the university.

