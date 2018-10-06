Saturday’s Sports Transactions

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Approved a roster substitution for the Boston Red Sox, allowing RHP Heath Hembree to be activated and RHP Steven Wright deactivated because of injury.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Julian Merryweather to Toronto to complete an earlier trade.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed OFs Ricardo German and Miguel Angel Vallejo to minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated 3B Jon Berti for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Khari Lee. Signed S Dean Marlowe from the practice squad and DT Robert Thomas to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Devaroe Lawrence to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Travis Frederick on the non-football illness list and WR Terrance Williams on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DT T.Y. McGill. Activated DT Corey Liuget from exempt status.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Darius Jackson. Signed DL Tyler Lancaster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released C Aaron Neary from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Stacey Coley on injured reserve. Activated OT Josh Mauro from the reserve/suspended list.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released DL Tank Carradine. Activated CB Daryl Worley from the reserve/suspended list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Tyvis Powell and OL Najee Toran. Activated WR Victor Bolden Jr. from the reserve/suspended list. Signed DL Ryan Delaire from the practice squad.>
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Alan-Michael Cash from the practice roster. Signed W Kevin Elliott to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Anthony Peluso from Stockton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned G Mikhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Grant Besse. Added D Joey Leach to the training camp roster.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Nick Luukko and G Branden Komm to Reading (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned G Matt Tomkins to Indy (ECHL).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released D Brandon McMartin and F Austin Hervey from tryout agreements.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Brant Sherwood and D Brandon Lubin, Nicholas Kuqali and Jarrett Kup from tryout agreements. Released F Trent Fox.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released Fs Stephen Hrehoriak and Mitch Atkins and D Derek Perl from tryout agreements.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Patrick Harrison and G Joel Eisenhower from tryout agreeements. Released F Cam MacDonald.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Jake Faiella and G Mason Pulde from tryout agreements.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released Fs Tom Anderson and Josh Dangel, D David Higgs and G Chris Komma from tryout agreements.
QUINNIPIAC — Extended its suspension of the men’s lacrosse team through the end of the year. Announced men’s lacrosse coach Erik Fekete is no longer with the university.
