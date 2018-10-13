Saturday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned OF Jake Smolinski and LHP Dean Kiekhefer outright to Nashville (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned LHP Chris O’Grady to New Orleans (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Thomas Robinson and Gs R.J. Hunter and C.J. Anderson.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Scott Machado and F Johnathan Williams.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived G Jarrett Jack and F Garlon Green.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived C Joakim Noah.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Derrick Willies on injured reserve. Released DB Jeremiah McKinnon from the practice squad. Waived/injured FB Danny Vitale. Signed WR Breshad Perriman. Signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster from the practice squad. The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Breshad Perriman signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster
USA GYMNASTICS — Named Mary Bono interim president and CEO.
NCAA — Granted a legislative relief waiver to St. John’s junior men’s basketball transfer Mustapha Heron for immediate eligibility this season.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.