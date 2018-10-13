Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned OF Jake Smolinski and LHP Dean Kiekhefer outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned LHP Chris O’Grady to New Orleans (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Thomas Robinson and Gs R.J. Hunter and C.J. Anderson.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Scott Machado and F Johnathan Williams.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived G Jarrett Jack and F Garlon Green.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived C Joakim Noah.

FOOTBALL National League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Derrick Willies on injured reserve. Released DB Jeremiah McKinnon from the practice squad. Waived/injured FB Danny Vitale. Signed WR Breshad Perriman. Signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster from the practice squad. The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Breshad Perriman signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Mary Bono interim president and CEO.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted a legislative relief waiver to St. John’s junior men’s basketball transfer Mustapha Heron for immediate eligibility this season.

