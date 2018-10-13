Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned OF Jake Smolinski and LHP Dean Kiekhefer outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned LHP Chris O’Grady to New Orleans (PCL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Thomas Robinson and Gs R.J. Hunter and C.J. Anderson.

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Gs Antonius Cleveland and Derrick Walton Jr. and Fs Kaiser Gates and JaKarr Sampson.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Scott Machado and F Johnathan Williams.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived G Jarrett Jack and F Garlon Green.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived C Joakim Noah.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Gs Cameron Reynolds and Kalin Lucas.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F Lavoy Allen and Gs Chasson Randle, Chris Chiozza and Tiwian Kendley.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt, N.Y. Jets LB Brandon Copeland, San Francisco CB K’Waun Williams, Indianapolis LB Najee Goode, Oakland LB Bruce Irvin and Baltimore S Tony Jefferson $20,054 each for illegal hits to quarterbacks. Fined Oakland DE Arden Key $26,739 for unnecessary roughness. Fined Kansas City’s RB Kareem Hunt and LB Dee Ford, Green Bay CB Tony Brown, Miami LB Martrell Spaith and New Orleans WR Michael Thomas for unsportsmanlike conduct and Kansas City DT Chris Jones, Atlanta LB Foyesade Oluokun and Cincinnati DE Michael Johnson for unnecessary roughness. Each were fined $10,026.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Derrick Willies on injured reserve. Released DB Jeremiah McKinnon from the practice squad. Waived/injured FB Danny Vitale. Signed WR Breshad Perriman. Signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Francois Beauchemin from Brampton (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Assigned D Jagger Dirk to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed F Ryan Kujawinski.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Mary Bono interim president and CEO.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted a legislative relief waiver to St. John’s junior men’s basketball transfer Mustapha Heron for immediate eligibility this season.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Trey Meyer director of men’s basketball recruitment and player development and Mantoris Robins men’s assistant basketball coach.

