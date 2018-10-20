Saturday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released S Tray Matthews from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nikita Soshnikov to San Antonio (AHL) for conditioning.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Tyler Moy from Atlanta (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Joel Messner from Atlanta (ECHL).

Advertisement

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Ian Sylves.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced D Taylor Smith signed with Newcastle (W-League-Australia) for the duration of the NWSL offseason.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.