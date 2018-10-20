Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released S Tray Matthews from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nikita Soshnikov to San Antonio (AHL) for conditioning.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Tyler Moy from Atlanta (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Joel Messner from Atlanta (ECHL).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Ian Sylves.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced D Taylor Smith signed with Newcastle (W-League-Australia) for the duration of the NWSL offseason.
