Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed F Troy Williams to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released S Tray Matthews from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Emmanuel Ellerbee. Signed RB Detrez Newsome from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Terrelle Pryor. Signed WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived QB Tom Savage. Signed DB Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Miroslav Svoboda from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nikita Soshnikov to San Antonio (AHL) for conditioning.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Jake Kulevich from Wichita (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned G Parker Milner to South Carolina (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Tyler Moy from Atlanta (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Joel Messner from Atlanta (ECHL).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Ian Sylves.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Jeff Jakaitis as emergency backup.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced D Taylor Smith signed with Newcastle (W-League-Australia) for the duration of the NWSL offseason.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.