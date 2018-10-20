Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

October 20, 2018 5:37 pm
 
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed F Troy Williams to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released S Tray Matthews from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Emmanuel Ellerbee. Signed RB Detrez Newsome from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Terrelle Pryor. Signed WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived QB Tom Savage. Signed DB Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Miroslav Svoboda from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nikita Soshnikov to San Antonio (AHL) for conditioning.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Jake Kulevich from Wichita (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned G Parker Milner to South Carolina (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Tyler Moy from Atlanta (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Joel Messner from Atlanta (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Ian Sylves.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Jeff Jakaitis as emergency backup.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced D Taylor Smith signed with Newcastle (W-League-Australia) for the duration of the NWSL offseason.

