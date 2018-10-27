Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

October 27, 2018 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad. Released RB Joel Bouagnon from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton. Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Curtis Cothran to the practice squad. Released CB Jalen Myrick from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse (AHL).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement
ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced D Ondrej Vala was recalled to Texas (AHL).

COLLEGE

TEXAS— Suspended men’s senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II for the season opener for a violation of team rules.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War