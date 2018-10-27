Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

October 27, 2018 7:13 pm
 
BASKETBALL
NBA G League

CAPTIAL CITY GO-GO — Waived F Chris Wray, G Devon Bookert and G Dominic Phillips.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Fined Tampa Bay S Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness against Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield. Fined Carolina S Eric Reid $10,026 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on Philadelpia TE Zach Ertz. Fined Cincinnati S Shawn Williams, $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Kansas City. Fined Philadelphia TE Dallas Goedert and Dallas G Connor Williams $10,026 each for chop blocks.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad. Released RB Joel Bouagnon from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton. Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Curtis Cothran to the practice squad. Released CB Jalen Myrick from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB De’Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse (AHL).

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Announced D Ondrej Vala was recalled to Texas (AHL).

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired T Ethan O’Connor from Georgia for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

TEXAS— Suspended men’s senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II for the season opener for a violation of team rules.

